Guidant Wealth Advisors Acquires 6,661 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Guidant Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,799,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,213,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,009,000 after buying an additional 1,050,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,869,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,211,000 after buying an additional 600,053 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 970,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,512,000 after buying an additional 462,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,600,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,142,000 after buying an additional 314,768 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.47. 116,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,445. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average of $55.78. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $57.75.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4117 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

