Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) Receives $52.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on OMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 18.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 7,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 8,045.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 55,433 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,902,000 after buying an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 36.1% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the second quarter worth about $259,000. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMAB opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $33.39 and a one year high of $54.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $113.38 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

