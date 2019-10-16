Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

GPI has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Buckingham Research set a $87.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $84.80.

GPI stock opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Group 1 Automotive has a 52-week low of $48.69 and a 52-week high of $94.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

In related news, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.05, for a total transaction of $783,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Rickel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $882,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,559 shares of company stock valued at $4,257,447. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPI. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

