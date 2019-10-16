GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,928 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRFS. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at $84,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 453.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GRIFOLS S A/S by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in GRIFOLS S A/S in the second quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of GRFS opened at $20.59 on Wednesday. GRIFOLS S A/S has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.68.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

