Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several brokerages have commented on GWB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $36.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price target on Great Western Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Great Western Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.06 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.69.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.32). Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, Director Thomas Edward Henning acquired 2,000 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $57,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,160,000 after purchasing an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,934,000 after purchasing an additional 149,744 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,372,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,948,000 after purchasing an additional 108,577 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,375,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,138,000 after purchasing an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,081,000 after purchasing an additional 79,863 shares during the period. 99.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.