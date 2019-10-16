Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) PT Lowered to C$1.50

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.81% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Great Panther Mining stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.77. 147,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,923. The company has a market cap of $276.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. Great Panther Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.70 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.58.

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$60.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$65.08 million. On average, research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

