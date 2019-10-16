GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 4.24% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 71,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $795,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp boosted its position in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 452,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 416,986 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA COMB opened at $23.71 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $22.78 and a one year high of $26.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.79.

