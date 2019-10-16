Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) by 237.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,257 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gran Tierra Energy were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 82.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 203,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 92,213 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 881.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 217,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 195,586 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several research firms recently commented on GTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Gran Tierra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on Gran Tierra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gran Tierra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.67.

In other Gran Tierra Energy news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 185,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 260,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,688. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David P. Smith acquired 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $262,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 830,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,472 over the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GTE traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 37,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,850,699. Gran Tierra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $3.63.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.99 million during the quarter.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

