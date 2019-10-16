Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Buy

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNH. UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.
China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.83. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.
China Southern Airlines Company Profile
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
