Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) to Buy

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ZNH. UBS Group raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of China Southern Airlines in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised China Southern Airlines from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. China Southern Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines stock opened at $31.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.83. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $52.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 349.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 27.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 330.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 13.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Southern Airlines by 14.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.