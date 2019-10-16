Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ENI (ETR:ENI) a €19.00 Price Target

ENI (ETR:ENI) has been given a €19.00 ($22.09) price target by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Independent Research set a €15.10 ($17.56) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ENI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €16.82 ($19.56).

ETR ENI opened at €13.83 ($16.08) on Monday. ENI has a 52 week low of €12.80 ($14.89) and a 52 week high of €16.38 ($19.04). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.36. The firm has a market cap of $50.27 billion and a PE ratio of 14.47.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

