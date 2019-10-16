GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of GlyEco (OTCMKTS:GLYE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLYE opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. GlyEco has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.41.

Get GlyEco alerts:

GlyEco Company Profile

GlyEco, Inc, a specialty chemical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes performance fluids for the automotive, commercial, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. Its Consumer segment provides antifreeze/coolant products; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning fluids; and waste glycol disposal services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for GlyEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlyEco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.