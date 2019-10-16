Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 3,843 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,843 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $25,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Erin L. Polek sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $103,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at $97,518.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin purchased 2,705 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.84 per share, with a total value of $199,737.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,444.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,985 shares of company stock valued at $892,245 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.07. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 112.21% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 77.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley set a $89.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity set a $87.00 price target on QUALCOMM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised QUALCOMM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.68.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

