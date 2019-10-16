Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $211,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3,591.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPDW. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 172.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.22.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.