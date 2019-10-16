Global Trust Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,428 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital International Ltd. CA purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 377.4% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kofi A. Bruce sold 15,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $846,570.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,928,008.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,885.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Edward Jones upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.64.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.91. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

