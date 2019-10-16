Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Shares Purchased by First Command Bank

First Command Bank increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 337.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,851,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Global Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.77%.

In related news, Director Alan M. Silberstein sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $116,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,735.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $801,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,998,802.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,810 shares of company stock worth $5,574,328. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Global Payments from $161.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Global Payments from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $200.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.36.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

