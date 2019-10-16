Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Global Medical REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.01.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $11.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $407.06 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.74 million. Global Medical REIT had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 24.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.56%.

In related news, Director Ronald Marston purchased 3,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Investment Services Inc. WI now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 260,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,171,000. 46.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

