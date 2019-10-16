Glencore (LON:GLEN) Given a GBX 285 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Glencore from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 270 ($3.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Independent Research set a GBX 250 ($3.27) target price on Glencore and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Glencore to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.94 ($3.78).

Get Glencore alerts:

LON GLEN opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.98) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 239.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 270.45. Glencore has a 12 month low of GBX 188.51 ($2.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 343.60 ($4.49). The firm has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion and a PE ratio of 36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.29.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.