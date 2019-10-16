GIGA (XG) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.00

GIGA (CURRENCY:XG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last week, GIGA has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One GIGA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. GIGA has a total market cap of $10,870.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of GIGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00851670 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035430 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00185129 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005590 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00089845 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004285 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GIGA Coin Profile

XG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XG Hash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 5th, 2014. GIGA’s total supply is 472,151,842 coins and its circulating supply is 135,432,842 coins. GIGA’s official website is www.giga.im . GIGA’s official Twitter account is @GIGAblockchain

Buying and Selling GIGA

GIGA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GIGA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GIGA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GIGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

