Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GNTX. Longbow Research restated a hold rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gentex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $29.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.21.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.62. Gentex has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $28.43.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $468.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.65 million. Gentex had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.40%.

In other news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 5,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $150,509.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,776 shares in the company, valued at $833,106.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven R. Downing sold 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $96,469.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,078 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,654.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,043 shares of company stock worth $1,775,639. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gentex by 58.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,511,934 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297,207 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Gentex by 22.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,572,437 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $112,516,000 after acquiring an additional 853,372 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,390.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 586,284 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 132.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after acquiring an additional 582,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Gentex by 2,268.2% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 388,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,889,000 after acquiring an additional 372,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

