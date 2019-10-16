GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GNMK. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMK opened at $5.20 on Friday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.04 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.39.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 167.54% and a negative net margin of 63.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 816,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,105,443.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin C. Oboyle sold 18,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $119,458.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,847 shares of company stock worth $359,859 in the last 90 days. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $131,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the second quarter worth about $2,700,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 22.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 434.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,824,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 257.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 30,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.