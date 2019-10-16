GenesisX (XGS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $38.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Over the last seven days, GenesisX has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $55,160.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000123 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded up 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 8,960,264 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

