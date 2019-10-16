Gemini Dollar Trading Down 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and approximately $2.76 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00012439 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and Bibox.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00220625 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.53 or 0.01081167 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000772 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00029147 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00086815 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 9,183,260 tokens. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and The Rock Trading. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

