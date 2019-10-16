Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 8,910 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,910 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Paychex worth $16,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 187.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $84.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.32 and a 1 year high of $88.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.04% and a return on equity of 41.07%. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 609 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.88, for a total value of $51,082.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela A. Joseph sold 12,156 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $1,039,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,729.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,855 shares of company stock worth $3,053,821 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PAYX. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

