Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 35,039 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,039 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $18,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,911,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,218,667,000 after acquiring an additional 93,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,115,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,497,702,000 after acquiring an additional 813,228 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.5% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,717,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,137,120,000 after acquiring an additional 934,146 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 10.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,734,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $396,247,000 after acquiring an additional 348,072 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,553,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,202,000 after acquiring an additional 189,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $286,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,732 shares in the company, valued at $12,443,290.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO James Overturf sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $51,383.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 65,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,107.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 265,084 shares of company stock valued at $32,136,192. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EXR opened at $115.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.71. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.12 and a twelve month high of $124.46. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 77.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EXR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.53.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.