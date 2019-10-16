Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 16,158 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,158 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $21,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 56,300.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 503,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,045,000 after acquiring an additional 502,759 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 394.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 364,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $67,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,838 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 275,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $232.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.28.

NYSE EW opened at $228.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.08. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $230.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total transaction of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,234,895.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $3,684,914.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,688.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,670 shares of company stock valued at $33,420,945 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.