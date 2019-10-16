Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 11,994 Shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 165,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $32,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in AON by 54.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $1,461,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,894,259.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $144,967.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,691.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AON. Barclays set a $190.00 price target on shares of AON and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $181.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, MKM Partners raised AON to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

NYSE:AON opened at $192.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $198.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.20.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. AON had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 48.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Research analysts predict that Aon PLC will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.57%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

