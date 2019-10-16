Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,348 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $28,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 101.3% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock opened at $226.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.13 and its 200 day moving average is $231.26. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.09.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

