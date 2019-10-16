Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $24.01 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after purchasing an additional 477,100 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $82,521,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $745,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.15.

In related news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,672,963.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.11, for a total transaction of $31,792.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,470.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,787,381. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $176.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.54 and a 200-day moving average of $175.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $151.80 and a 12-month high of $195.81. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.43.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.