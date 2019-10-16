Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $13,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 227,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,823,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

Shares of Sun Communities stock opened at $153.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.15 and a 200-day moving average of $133.97. Sun Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $96.17 and a 1-year high of $153.96. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.22.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.67). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sun Communities Inc will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.50%.

In related news, CFO Karen Dearing sold 11,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total value of $1,663,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,353,711. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur A. Weiss sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $37,925.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,302,550.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,063. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

