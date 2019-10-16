Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Shares Acquired by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 21.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 25.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 7.5% during the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 104,324 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 5.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period.

Shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst stock opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

