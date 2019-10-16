Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapies for liver diseases and gallstones. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GLMD. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Laidlaw initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.69 and a current ratio of 25.69. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $12.25.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galmed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 132.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Galmed Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $420,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 796.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the second quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 24,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is completed ARREST Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis.

