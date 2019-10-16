Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Stock Position Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 12.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gaia were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GAIA. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gaia by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 716,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after buying an additional 393,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 1st quarter valued at about $975,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Gaia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $274,000. 47.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia stock opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.10. Gaia Inc has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 million. Gaia had a negative net margin of 66.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.97%. Research analysts expect that Gaia Inc will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GAIA. ValuEngine raised shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Gaia from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gaia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Dae Mellencamp bought 5,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $36,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Corina S. Granado bought 100,000 shares of Gaia stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 281,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,391,079 over the last three months. 34.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

