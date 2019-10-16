Gabelli Value Plus + Trust (LON:GVP) Trading Down 1.2%

Gabelli Value Plus + Trust PLC (LON:GVP)’s share price was down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 127 ($1.66), approximately 9,924 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 76,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 128.50 ($1.68).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 130.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.54.

About Gabelli Value Plus + Trust (LON:GVP)

Gabelli Value Plus+ Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Investec Bank Plc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

