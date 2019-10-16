FY2020 EPS Estimates for Infosys Ltd Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Sen now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on INFY. ValuEngine lowered Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Infosys from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered Infosys to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $13.00 price target on Infosys and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.18.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.50. Infosys has a 1 year low of $8.85 and a 1 year high of $12.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 18.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

