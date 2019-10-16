FY2020 Earnings Forecast for QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Issued By William Blair

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for QuinStreet in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. William Blair also issued estimates for QuinStreet’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $121.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.92 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

QNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on QuinStreet in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on QuinStreet from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $19.00 price objective on QuinStreet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.72. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12.

In other QuinStreet news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $409,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,563,887.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 60,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 15,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.