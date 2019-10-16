FY2019 EPS Estimates for Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Reduced by G.Research

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – G.Research lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research report issued on Monday, October 14th. G.Research analyst A. Lacayo now expects that the company will earn $1.40 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on JELD. ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Jeld-Wen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Shares of Jeld-Wen stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. Jeld-Wen has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $22.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.62.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Jeld-Wen had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jeld-Wen in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,152,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 750.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 194,521 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,954,000 after acquiring an additional 182,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 112,700 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Jeld-Wen by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 76,483 shares during the period. 59.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

