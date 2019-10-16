FY2019 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65. William Blair also issued estimates for ITT’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $719.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.80 million. ITT had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 16.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ITT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $72.00 price objective on shares of ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ITT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $59.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.60. ITT has a 52 week low of $44.89 and a 52 week high of $66.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.147 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.27%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 1,310.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of ITT by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 528 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

