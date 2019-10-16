FY2019 EPS Estimates for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Cut by Analyst

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $5.74 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.76. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.57 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FMC has been the subject of several other reports. BNP Paribas started coverage on FMC in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on FMC to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on FMC from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

FMC stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.11. FMC has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $92.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in FMC by 754.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 248.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in FMC by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,784,364.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 9,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $837,731.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,074 shares of company stock valued at $20,314,853 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. FMC’s payout ratio is 25.44%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

