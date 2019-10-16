FY2019 Earnings Estimate for COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR stock opened at $32.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61. COCA-COLA HBC A/ADR has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

