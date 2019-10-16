Future Fintech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) Shares Up 5.2%

Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.79 and last traded at $0.74, 284,820 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 381,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10.

Get Future Fintech Group alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Future Fintech Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Future Fintech Group Inc (NASDAQ:FTFT) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Future Fintech Group worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Future FinTech Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells fruit juice concentrates, fruit beverages, and other fruit-related products in the People's Republic of China. It offers fruit juice concentrates, including fruit purees, concentrated fruit purees, and concentrated fruit juices; fruit beverages, such as fruit juice and fruit cider beverages; and other fruit-related products comprising organic and non-organic fresh fruits, dried fruits, preserved fruits, and fructose.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Future Fintech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Future Fintech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.