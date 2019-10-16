FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Down to $0.28

Shares of FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.27, but opened at $0.28. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 252,692 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average of $0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $62.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.11.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The energy company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $22.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 60.21% and a negative net margin of 83.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy Inc will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FuelCell Energy stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,648 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.55% of FuelCell Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

