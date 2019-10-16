FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) Shares Gap Up to $0.94

Shares of FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.06, but opened at $0.94. FTE Networks shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 13,681 shares.

FTE Networks Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for FTE Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTE Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.