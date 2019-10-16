Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target lowered by CIBC from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$11.65 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a market perform rating and set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$6.91 on Tuesday. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$6.90 and a 12-month high of C$10.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The stock has a market cap of $828.41 million and a PE ratio of 1,382.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.17.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$35.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.12%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12,600.00%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

