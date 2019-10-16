Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $339,000 Position in Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Athene by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Athene in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Athene by 54.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Athene alerts:

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 3,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,203. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $378,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,588,960.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,480. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

ATH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 price target on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Shares of ATH opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. Athene Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $36.00 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.