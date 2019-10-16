Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 24,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 53.8% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 107.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in TRI Pointe Group by 12.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in TRI Pointe Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded TRI Pointe Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut TRI Pointe Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. TRI Pointe Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $15.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $692.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. TRI Pointe Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TRI Pointe Group

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

