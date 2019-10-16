Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 1.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivaNova in the second quarter worth $245,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 29.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 7.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LivaNova news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total transaction of $77,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,789,338.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,118,545. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $90.00 target price on shares of LivaNova and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.17.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $73.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. LivaNova PLC has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $126.99.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.14 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

