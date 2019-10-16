Fox Run Management L.L.C. Has $303,000 Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 2,106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $96.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

HAS stock opened at $121.96 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.84 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

