Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 79.9% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 300.0% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 19,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $1,081,909.41. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 475,921 shares in the company, valued at $26,827,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ladd R. Hall sold 28,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $1,649,986.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 292,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,658,954.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,203 shares of company stock worth $3,465,601 in the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.63.

NUE opened at $52.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

