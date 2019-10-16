Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at about $12,722,000. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $131.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.57.

In related news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $406,569.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,030,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $122.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.55. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.84 and a 52 week high of $142.15.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.71 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 43.91% and a return on equity of 62.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.