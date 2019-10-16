Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.
Several research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.
Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forestar Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group
Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
