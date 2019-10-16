Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on FOR shares. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Forestar Group in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Forestar Group stock opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Forestar Group has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.96.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.20 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Forestar Group by 43.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Forestar Group in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Forestar Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Forestar Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

